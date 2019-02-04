It was a tough Saturday night…

It was an emotional night for Cheryl on Saturday as she was on the brink of tears throughout The Greatest Dancer’s first live show – just days after news broke that her ex Liam Payne has reportedly moved on with Naomi Campbell.

The mum-of-one, who shares son Bear with Liam, sobbed during a number of performances, admitting that she was a ‘mess’ as she watched her final three acts perform.

‘You girls kill me…girls you really don’t have to thank me, it’s youse who put the work in, what is wrong with me?’ she said to her group The Dane Bates Collective as she fought back tears.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Look away, Cheryl! Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell spotted on ‘date night’ after VERY public flirting

‘Your dedication shows, just to be clear, the challenge was doors. We close the doors down on our insecurities and bash the doors down on our insecurities.

‘I just find it really emotional, you just get me right in the feels and I can’t control myself.’

Cheryl also wiped away tears from her eyes as she watched Harry and Eliyah’s performance, telling them: ‘I’m a mess. I am a mess. That was world class.’

Cheryl’s emotional turn on the BBC One show comes after it was reported that Liam has fallen ‘head over heels’ for 48-year-old supermodel Naomi – with pictures of the pair enjoying dinner together in Ghana over the New Year recently surfacing.

‘Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck… He obviously likes a beautiful older woman.’

Apparently, Naomi – who is 23-years Liam’s senior – has even introduced Liam to her fashion pals like Hugo Boss ‘as he aims to boost his modelling career.’

The source added: ‘From Naomi’s point of view, being with Liam helps keep her relevant and in the news.

‘She could be seeing him as a plaything before moving on. She has a reputation for being tough and getting what she wants.’

The pair were first publicly spotted with each other when they attended a Davido Adeleke gig at the O2, in London last week — but rang in the New Year together, partying in Ghana.

Speculation started when supermodel Naomi commented on a topless snap of Liam: ‘Beautiful soul.’

To which Liam replied: ‘Takes one to know one.’