Cheryl says she is DONE with dating following Liam Payne split: ‘It’s the end’

Say it isn't so!

Twice divorced Cheryl hasn’t had an easy time of it when it comes to love, and it looks like 2018 isn’t going to be any different.

Just four months after announcing her split from her former One Direction beau Liam Payne, the 35-year-old has already sworn off romance, preferring to focus instead on her adorable baby son Bear.

Confessing all in a frank chat with singer Jessie Ware as part of her Table Manners podcast, the singer despaired: ‘I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Cheryl reveals she’s bought ALL of son Bear’s Christmas presents ahead of her music comeback

Continuing she added: ‘That area has stopped. It’s not happening anymore. It’s the end. It’s the end.’

Shocked by her admission Jessie urged Chezza not to give up saying: ‘No, you’re too beautiful.’

But the mum-of-one was having none of it, and revealed that there was only one man in her life: ‘I’ve got the man in my life now. [Bear],’ she said.

In another segment of the podcast Jessie’s mum suggested that Cheryl could bag herself a nice Chelsea footballer close to her home in Surrey.

But unsurprisingly this didn’t sit well with former Girl’s Aloud star who said: ‘Er… been there, done that,’ referring to her failed marriage to former Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole.

And after giving a sneak preview of her new single, Love Made Me Do It, Cheryl was forced to deny she made a swearing reference to ex Liam.

The lyric reads: ‘I’m such a sucker, I fall in love with every f***er.’

Responding to the rumour Cheryl hit back, saying: ‘That’s the easiest thing for the critics to write.’

Before adding: ‘But actually, all the music and songs I’ve got ready were done way before we split… none of them are about anybody.’

Cheryl announced her split with Liam – the father of her child – on July 1st. Prior to that she divorced second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in October 2016.

She divorced her first husband – pro footballer Ashley Cole – in September 2010.