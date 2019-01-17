Is Chez going to find Mr Right this year?

After splitting from Liam Payne last year, Cheryl has kept her love life very low-key.

But it looks like the mum-of-one could be back on the dating scene a lot sooner than expected after she recently confessed her next romance will be with someone out of the public eye.

And since breaking the news that she’d be ‘happy with a man who works in Sainsbury’s’, it’s no surprise to anyone that Chez has been bombarded with date offers.

Yup, a whole load of potential suitors have flooded her social media account offering to take her out on a date.

In a message posted on her Instagram page, one hopeful fan wrote: ‘Always looking great Cheryl.

‘If you fancy going for a coffee let me know. Especially up in Scotland as it gets away from the hustle & bustle of London.’

Another Tweeted: ‘I seen you’d date a Sainsbury’s shelf stacker. I work in a call centre. Interested?’

‘So you would date a sainsburys shelf stacker ? …so whens date night ,’ said a third.

And they weren’t the only ones…

This comes after 35-year-old Cheryl – who shares baby Bear with ex Liam – revealed she’s after a boyfriend with a ‘normal job’ after her high profile splits in the past.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: ‘I heard Sheridan Smith met her boyfriend on Tinder and, absolutely, I would be open to meeting someone new, someone not in the industry…

‘It doesn’t matter what they do, so long as he was a good guy and treated me right. I honestly wouldn’t care.

‘I would 100 per cent date a shelf-stacker from Sainsbury’s. What you do doesn’t define you as a human being.’

Before adding: ‘Some people just don’t get the break they want, while some people are happy working at Sainsbury’s.’

The star then went on to admit she doesn’t mind being the main earner, explaining: ‘I have absolutely no problem with being the breadwinner in a relationship.

‘If, as women, we want to be classed as equal, why on earth should I? So long as he is happy to stay at home and take care of Bear.’

Speaking about what she’s looking for in a new man, she continued: ‘Is he a good person? With good intentions and a good soul?

‘Do they treat me right? If the answer is ‘yes’ to all of these, then who gives a s*** if they stack shelves.

‘I mean, it’s not like I want to be celibate forever.

‘But I have no time frame for meeting someone — I’m just happy doing my thing. Whatever happens, happens.’

Make an orderly queue…