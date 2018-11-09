Back with a bang!

Cheryl made her highly-anticipated musical comeback today, and debuted a brand new look to go with her new single, Love Made Me Do It.

Ditching the extensions, Chezza has undergone somewhat of a transformation when it comes to her locks and showed off a sleek bob as she arrived at the Capital FM studios this morning.

Her super short new ‘do appears darker and she wore it down in shiny waves as she smiled for photographers outside Global House today.

To match her new hair, Cheryl donned a pair of seriously sexy thigh-high leather boots which highlighted her slender pins as she greeted eager fans.

The mother-of-one teamed the racy footwear with a black mini dress, opaque tights and a bright yellow fluorescent jacket.

Cheryl, 35, certainly looked happy to be back in the limelight following a hiatus from the music industry and her split from boyfriend Liam Payne.

Considering she had less than four hours sleep last night, the brunette was certainly looking good.

Responding to fan comments that she looked ‘different’, Cheryl tweeted: ‘Still had a pillow crease on my face this morning for my @CapitalOfficial interview 😂 guess that’s what happens when you go to sleep at 2 and wake up at 5:30 😭 thanks everyone who joined me. Love you all ❤’

And the former X Factor judge has insisted her new single is not about Liam, or anyone in particular.

However, several reports have claimed she may be taking a swipe at her ex-husbands Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Versini in the song.

The lyrics to Love Made Me Do It talk about her falling in love with ‘every f*****’.

In the music video, in which she dances wearing baggy thigh-high boots and a crop top, Cheryl also sings: ‘I took the fast lane all of my life, I’ve been a bad girl, I’ve been a good wife.’

Of course, fans were very quick to share their support for Cheryl’s long awaited comeback.

Posting on Twitter, one shared: ‘What a comeback yessssss @CherylOfficial love made me do it I knew you’d smash it!💃🏽’

Agreeing, others shared messages such as ‘Love Made Me Do It is a BOP 😻👏🏼,’ and ‘just want to listen to love made me do it all day’.