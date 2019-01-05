She won't let a little rivalry get in the way...

Tonight is a big night for Cheryl, who will make her debut as a judge on The Greatest Dancer. She’ll sit on the panel alongside Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Oti Mabuse, putting hopeful contestants through their paces.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones feeling excited for the show to kick off, with one VERY famous face sending across his well wishes ahead of the show tonight.

The Voice and The Greatest Dancer will go head-to-head in a ratings war tonight, as they both air on different channels at 8pm.

‘@CherylOfficial it looks like both of our shows # theVOICEuk on @itv & # thegreatestdancer on the @bbc are on at the same time… I have “3WORDS” for the both of us… (Good luck tonight) I’m proud of you!!!’ Will.i.am tweeted, wishing his former singing buddy good luck.

The Black Eyed Peas singer’s sweet message made reference to the song ‘3WORDS’, which the pair worked together on in 2009.

Fans were delighted with Cheryl’s heartfelt response of ‘I love you’. ‘Awww you two!’ wrote one fan, while another replied: ‘Y’all are so cute’

Cheryl has faced a barrage of criticism since it was announced she is set to be a judge on the Simon Cowell-produced show. But ever-loyal ‘soldiers’ – as she likes to call them – have been quick to defend the pop princess, with every faith that Chezza will prove the haters wrong.

‘Your amazing Cheryl don’t ever forget that forget the haters I love your single love made me do it love ya Cheryl,’ wrote one fan to Cheryl on twitter.

Alesha Dixon has also spoken out about her ‘fabulous’ friend, telling The Sun’s TV Magazine: ‘I feel protective of people I care about.

‘It’s sad, as a woman, I am always going to have another woman’s back, and Cheryl and I go way back.

‘We really like each other and she is absolutely fabulous on this.’

Good luck, Chezza!