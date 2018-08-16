She's back for good!

Cheryl Cole has understandably been out of the spotlight after giving birth to son, Bear, last March and she hasn’t released any music for nearly four years…. but all that is changing!

During filming for her latest TV judge role on the BBC’s newest talent show – The Greatest Dancer – she shared some exciting news about her next album.

One super fan in the audience took to Twitter to reveal the news with a post saying: ‘3 Things we’ve learnt about #C5 from @CherylOfficial at #GreatestDancer auditions…

‘1) There will be at least 2 singles released, 2) First single is upbeat, second single has ‘Call My Name’ vibes, 3) One will be released in October.’

Another excited fan even promised to mark the occasion in a special way, writing on Twitter: ‘I have no idea what your new song is going to be like or what it’s going to be about, but when it comes out I promise to get one of the lyrics tattooed on me… To commemorate the long anticipated wait.’

Cheryl hasn’t had the best of years after splitting with ex One Direction singer and dad to her son, Liam Payne in July. It seems Liam has already moved on after being spotted out and about with 20-year-old model Cairo Dwek. Awks!

The news doesn’t seem to have affected Cheryl though as she’s been keeping busy with work and tweeted: ‘Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that attended the auditions for The Greatest Dancer the past few days! You made some great decisions and also made it a really fun few days.’

In a photo posted on her Instagram page, the star looks healthy and happy alongside fellow judges, Glee star Matthew Morrison and pro Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse.

‘Had such a great day yesterday! Excited for you guys to see!’, she wrote alongside it.

You go, girl!

Words by Leanne Carr