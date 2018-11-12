And it's not for the reason you think...

Cheryl wowed fans last week as she finally made a comeback to the charts with latest single Love Made Me Do It.

But while we’ve been singing the catchy lyrics non stop for the past few days, it’s Chez’s face in the new video which really got fans talking.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Cheryl finally opens up on Liam Payne split in first interview for FOUR years: ‘He was living two lives’

And following a load of questions about her dramatic transformation on social media, 35-year-old Cheryl has now insisted giving birth to her 19-month-old son Bear is the reason behind the change.

‘My whole body, even my face, everything’s changed since Bear was born,’ she told Sunday Times Style.

Revealing she’s happy with her new look, the star continued: ‘But I feel like I’m better than who I was. I don’t care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life!

‘I’m amazed by myself. And I’m kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they’re so much less relevant.’

As Chez continues to promote her huge comeback, she’s now shared a very sexy new snap from behind-the-scenes of her video shoot.

In the snap, the mum-of-one – who split with baby daddy Liam Payne earlier this year – is looking directly at the camera while holding out the edges of her black dress.

With her dark hair up in tiny ponytails, the X Factor star can be seen pouting up a storm for her fans, as she teased: ‘BTS of #LoveMadeMeDoIt. Click the link in my bio to watch the full video🖤’

And fans of the star are just as impressed as us, as one wrote: ‘SLAYYYY QUUEN😍’

‘Love this song and video! Your best yet 🙌🙌💕💖,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Not over this 😭🖤😍’