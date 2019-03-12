One big happy family...

Cheryl is reportedly ‘desperate’ to include ex-boyfriend Liam Payne in her holiday plans with their son Bear.

The Greatest Dancer judge, 35, is said to be trying to patch up her relationship with Liam for the sake of their young son – and hopes a family vacation is just the ticket.

According to reports, Chez has asked Liam, 25, to join her and Bear for a few days in the sun, with the hope they can develop a friendship which will benefit one-year-old Bear.

‘She desperately wants to take Bear on holiday, where he can play on the beach and swim, and just have some fun, really,’ a close friend of Liam’s reportedly said.

‘She suggested to Liam that he could join them for a few days. If it works out, they could look at having a family holiday once a year together.’

Cheryl is said to be hoping they develop a strong enough bond to be able to co-parent their son after splitting last year.

‘She wants to be in a position where they can chat about everything – Bear’s development, the big decisions, the worries, and support each other through it all,’ the source added to heat magazine.

‘Her track record is so rubbish when it comes to relationships, she’s hoping that maybe this is something she can get right for Bear’s sake.’

Liam was ‘impressed’ that Cheryl had reached out to him in such a manner, his pal added to the mag.

Meanwhile, Cheryl’s olive branch comes after it was reported that Liam’s rumoured relationship with Naomi Campbell, 48, is hotting up after they both attended Hong Kong’s Formula E event at the weekend.

Despite avoiding being papped together, Liam and Naomi reportedly acted like ‘love struck teenagers’ when they were away from prying eyes at the event.

‘Liam is always very complimentary of Naomi and he couldn’t take his eyes off her,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They were very giggly. But when the formalities started, including pictures with the organisers and sponsors, they split off and would not be seen together.’