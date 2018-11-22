Chez is already back to work...

Cheryl hasn’t had an easy few days after she faced a load of negative comments about her comeback performance on The X Factor.

To make matters worse, the Geordie star’s catchy new single Love Made Me Do It failed to make the Official Singles Chart Top 10, while I’m A Celebrity star Nick Knowles has managed to bag the number 1 spot on iTunes…

But it looks like Chez isn’t about to let the haters get her down, as she’s shared a sassy new snap on Instagram.

Proving she’s just as dedicated to her music career as ever, the 35-year-old can be seen posing up a storm in the mirror with PA Lily England as well as Theo and Elizabeth McKenna, as she prepares to perform in Manchester.

In the photo, the former Girls Aloud star is wearing a distressed denim jacket over the top of a black sweater and jeans while she gives the camera a big smile.

‘Rehearsals for Manchester 🙌🏼💃🕺#squad,’ she wrote alongside the pic which racked up an impressive 79k likes in just a few hours.

And fans were quick to support the popstar, as one wrote: ‘Power to you. X haters are just haters. Let them have the hate, you don’t need to carry it. X’

Referencing her controversial X Factor comeback, another commented: ‘I’d love to see all those complainers do a full dance routine, sing live in front of thousands of people and look slay at the same time 😂 😂 😂 💪🙌 x’

While a third simply added: ‘Smile the haters away 👏🏻👏🏻😍 girl power.’

Chez – who shares one-year-old baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – is set to perform at Hits Radio Live this Sunday alongside the likes of Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, James Arthur and Rak-Su.

This will be her first show since the mum-of-one hit back at criticism over her X Factor routine with a powerful message on Twitter.

Defending herself, she slammed: ‘This level of relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life. From my appearance, my body size and shape to my performance… is totally uncalled for. It also gives the trolls a bigger voice and platform.’

The star then defiantly added: ‘PS… I did watch my performance back and I LOVED IT!’