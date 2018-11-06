Chez looks better than ever!



After keeping a low profile over the last few weeks, Cheryl is well and truly back in the spotlight as she’s treated fans a snippet of her new song.

The 35-year-old singer has been preparing us all for her major comeback over the last few weeks – and even deleted her entire Instagram history on Sunday.

More: Cheryl DELETES ex Liam Payne from Instagram and shares cryptic message ahead of music return

And in a new social media post ahead of the hotly anticipated single, Chez has now sent fans wild with a taster of her first music video in over four years.

In the short clip, the mum-of-one can be seen surrounded by backing dancers as her silhouette bends over backwards to an upbeat – but lyric-less – track.

Revealing when the song will be released, the mum-of-one simply wrote: ‘#LoveMadeMeDoIt, alongside a heart emoji and ‘09.11.2018.’

And Cheryl’s 3.7million followers were quick to comment on the exciting video, with one writing: ‘Queen is back!’

‘YASSSSSSS!!!! A very long time overdue . Excited to hear this 🔥🔥♥♥🔥🔥 @cherylofficial,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Super excited 😁 Chezza is back ❤.’

This comes after Cheryl – who is mum to one-year-old baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – was said to be taking to The X Factor stage once again THIS Sunday to debut her latest single.

A source told The Sun: ‘Cheryl has the 18th November penciled in to appear on The X Factor. Obviously schedules can change but right now, everything is set for that date.

‘Cheryl will be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that this is one of her most talked-about performances to date.’

Meanwhile, the former Girls Aloud star recently deleted every photo on her Instagram account, including snaps of ex-boyfriend Liam.

Cheryl then returned to Twitter to share a bunch of cryptic butterfly emojis yesterday evening. Interesting…

And making sure all attention is on her, Chez also stepped out in a stunning red dress as she joined a star-studded line-up to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

Joining Kylie Minogue for ITV’s We Are Most Amused And Amazed, which was filmed last month to commemorate his big day, the popstar rocked an amazing red, one-shouldered gown with huge thigh-high slit.

Looking amazing, Chez!