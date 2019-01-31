Looking good, Chezza!

Cheryl proved she’s very much a yummy mummy as she posed up a storm for new promo shots for The Greatest Dancer.

The live shows kick off this weekend, and from the looks of it, our fave Geordie lass means business!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Cheryl reveals THIS is when baby Bear said ‘Mama’ for the first time – and it’s adorable!

The 35-year-old singer looks sensational in the new snaps, which see her flashing her bra in a sexy, sheer top.

Cheryl’s bright blue top featured long sheer sleeves and also showed off her gigantic tattoo on her back.

She teamed the neon garment with a pair of silver trousers and black PVC ankle boots as she posed for the camera.

Her long brunette locks were left down straight, and Cheryl completed her look with blue hoop earrings and matching eyeliner.

As she prepares for The Greatest Dancer’s live shows, the former Girls Aloud star has been pretty honest about her co-star and Strictly Come Dancing pro, Oti Mabuse.

Speaking to The Sun, she admitted: ‘I love Oti. But she is way more competitive than me.

‘She was the one stealing acts off of the table and hiding them from us!’

She added: ‘The thing is, she is so cute she gets away with it. Me and Mathew loved more of the same people and fought it out more to be honest.’

Earlier this week, 28-year-old Oti revealed that she felt nervous about meeting Cheryl for the very first time.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: ‘So there’s two women on the panel, there was always going to be rumours of a feud. When we met I was a little bit nervous because I don’t know her and she doesn’t know me.

‘All I said was, “if I respect her she’ll probably respect me”,’ Oti added.

Luckily, the ladies instantly hit off – with Oti saying they ‘gelled like Bluetooth’.