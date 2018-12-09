Yummy mummy!

Cheryl made sure all eyes were on her as she attended Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball this afternoon.

The mother-of-one looked sensational as she posed on the red carpet wearing a sexy, feathered minidress.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Cheryl ‘to lose millions’ as she SPLITS with L’Oréal after 9 years in shock career move

The ivory-coloured garment featured a fluffy skirt and matching cuffs as well as a semi-sheer top with beautiful lace detailing.

Cheryl, 35, teamed the long-sleeved dress with white peep-toe heels and perfectly tanned pins.

The former Girls Aloud star wore her brunette tresses down in glossy waves, but it’s highly unlikely any L’Oreal products were involved when it came to styling her perfect ‘do.

Reports emerged yesterday that Cheryl had parted ways with the cosmetics brand and could be set to lose millions.

Chez first joined the French hair and beauty giant as a spokesmodel back in 2009 while she was a judge on the X Factor and has run countless campaigns with them since.

But unfortunately, L’Oreal decided not to renew their reported £4million contract with the pretty brunette this year.

A L’Oreal Paris UK spokesperson confirmed: ‘Following discussions with Cheryl and her team earlier this year, we can confirm that our spokesmodel partnership has come to an end, however she continues to be a friend of the brand.

‘We’re very proud to have worked with Cheryl for nine years and to have been part of her story, sharing and celebrating all things “worth it”.’

But the singer hardly looked bothered as she grinned for photographers at London’s O2 Arena today…