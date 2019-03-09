Awwwwwwwwww

She’s known for keeping her son out of the limelight, but Cheryl has given fans a little glimpse into life with her baby son Bear.

The former X Factor judge, who gave birth to her little boy in 2017, gushed over her tot whilst walking the blue carpet at the Global Awards on Thursday night.

Cheryl, 35, looked absolutely stunning in a multi-coloured sheer dress as she posed up a storm for photographers.

It was also the night she came face-to-face with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, who is dad to Bear.

Following their amicable run in, Cheryl started talking about the number one man in her life.

‘He has got a cheeky side,’ she revealed to the Daily Star online. ‘He is a charmer. He knows he is cute.’ Awwwwwwwww.

And it seems Cheryl was certainly excited about having a night off from motherhood, as she later admitted: ‘I’m going to have a few drinks… be raucous.’

The former Girls Aloud star was later pictured looking a little bleary-eyed as she left the party alone and headed home in a taxi.

Cheryl is currently single, but said to be ready to start dating again, while Liam has most recently been linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The 48-year-old star appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she was grilled about her romance with the One Direction singer.

According to the Daily Mail, host Jonathan quizzed Naomi about her love life, saying: ‘There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr Liam Payne…’

But Naomi wasn’t about to give in to the interrogation, as she laughed it off replying: ‘And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?’

