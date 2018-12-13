Cheryl fans go wild as THIS very exciting career update is announced: ‘Can’t wait!’

We didn't see this coming!

She’s failed to impress with her recent pop comeback, but Cheryl’s one celeb that doesn’t stay down for long.

It seems that the 35-year-old is set to move on to bigger and better things in 2019, with an Instagram post that went live today revealing Chezza’s new career direction.

A snap of the star looking ultra-glam was posted on the Insta for forthcoming BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer.

The vibrant snap was captioned with the words: ‘We’ll be dancing on to your screens on Saturday 5th January, on @bbcone! 💃 📺 #TGD #GreatestDancer.’

The blink-and-you’d-miss it announcement got fans VERY excited and many were quick to start the countdown to the brand new talent show.

One person wrote: ‘Yes finally a date🙌🙌 Can’t wait to see the show and the dance captains in action💃🔥’

While another simply stated: ‘Yasssssssssss 💜💜💜💜💜’

A third person summed up their feelings about the new TV launch by saying: ‘Can’t wait to watch! 👌🏼💯❤’

It’s not clear yet what role the former Girls Aloud singer will play on the show – though rumours suggest she could be a dance mentor. She’s already earned her judging stripes on shows such as the X Factor, so there’s also scope for her to go down that route.

Cheryl also knows a thing or two about throwing a few choreographed moves on the dancefloor as music videos from her earlier solo singing career prove.

Joining Cheryl in the line-up is Glee and Broadway actor Matthew Morrison, as well as Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Otlile ‘Oti’ Mabuse.

And in another picture of the trio together, Cheryl can be seen donning lycra, a crop top and canary yellow heels.

The co-hosts of the show were also revealed to be none other than former Strictly Come Dancing judge Alesha Dixon and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

Commenting one fan wrote: ‘This is what we are needing on our TV screens right now! I can not wait.’

With a roll call of amazing stars taking part, this is one show we’re definitely looking forward to.