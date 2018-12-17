Cheryl has no time for the dramz!

Since catapulting back into the spotlight, following a four year industry hiatus, there has been plenty of talk about the lovely Cheryl.

From her all-singing, all-dancing comeback tune Love Made Me Do It to the speculation surrounding her love life, Chez’s return to pop has been anything but shy and retiring – and that’s the way we like it!

Sadly, however, the Newcastle native has also been wrongly plagued with speculation of a rift with her co-star Oti Mabuse whilst filming new reality show The Greatest Dancer.

Over the weekend, The Sun claimed that Chez and Oti hadn’t managed to hit it off whilst filming the upcoming BBC show.

A show insider claimed: ‘Cheryl clearly sees herself as the bigger name, even though Oti has impeccable dance credentials. It’s created a real atmosphere.

‘Cheryl arrived with such an air of superiority – a few of the crew thought she was being a bit of a diva.’

However, reps for the much-loved Geordie lass have now dispelled any reports of a backstage feud.

‘It’s a fabricated story – yet again trying to pit female against female on a TV show,’ Chez’s representative asserted.

‘It’s a shame we haven’t moved past this. Cheryl absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her,’ they added.

Oti, who is known for starring on Strictly Come Dancing, also assured fans that there is no frostiness with Chezza.

‘I love Cheryl and had a great time filming The Greatest Dancer with her and I can’t wait to see her again soon,’ she said.