Following her relaunch into the limelight, Cheryl has got us wondering exactly how we managed without our favourite Geordie babe during the four-year industry hiatus.

Armed with the comeback track Love Made Me Do It, a string of live performances and some seriously sizzlin’ selfies, we’ve found ourselves caught up in hurricane Chez all over again.

And it would appear the Cheryl-mania is showing no signs of slowing down, as the 35-year-old is set to hit up our TV for her forthcoming appearance on The Greatest Dancer.

Returning to a judging panel, following her hugely popular 2015 judging stint on The X Factor, the mother-of-one will join Glee and Broadway performer Matthew Morrison and Strictly professional Oti Mabuse as they hunt for the U.K’s greatest dancer.

Despite our delight at Chez’s latest telly stint, not everyone appears to agree – evident by some scathing words from Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner...

Speaking with The Sun, Jason displayed a frosty opinion of the judging line-up – sharing that he thought it to be ‘questionable’.

‘The judging line up on that is questionable…Where is her dance backgrounds?’ Jason enquired of Chez.

Despite the undeniably talented trio having a very impressive combined CV, Cheryl has now admitted she had some insecurities about her position on the panel.

Also speaking with The Sun, the former Girls Aloud star explained: ‘They’ve had really long careers in dance and in preforming arts.

‘Mentoring other people one-on-one like I did on X Factor might help me with the mentality of how things go.

‘But in terms of knowledge and stuff, they’re more than qualified.’

Highlighting her own participation in the performing arts, Cheryl added: ‘I went to summer school at the Royal Ballet when I was nine… I’m now 35.’

Continuing, she then joked: ‘I couldn’t tell a ballerina what to do. It was a long time ago!’

However, despite Chezza’s bout of self-doubt, it’s fair to say the popular songstress has earned her spot on the BBC panel.

Having appeared on Popstars: The Rivals, Chez began her lengthy and hugely successful career in 2002 alongside her Girls Aloud bandmates.

We can’t wait to have you back, Chez!