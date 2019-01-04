Cheryl wows fans in sexy two-piece as she shows off her dance moves in new Greatest Dancer teaser

Show em' Chezza!

The Greatest Dancer kicks off tomorrow night with the judging panel made up of Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison, Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Oti Mabuse and none other than former X Factor judge Cheryl.

And to get fans excited for eight-part series, the BBC has released a high-energy trailer showing the trio busting some well choreographed moves on dance-floor.

In the clip it looks like 35-year-old Cheryl drew on the dance training she had received during both her solo and girl band pop career.

Dressed in a skimpy two-piece number which showed off her toned physique and pairing it with long black kneed high boots, the mum-of-one shimmied her way through clip, and we must say she looked fabulous whilst doing so!

Fans were quick to flood the pic with a flurry of positive comments, with one writing: ‘Wow can we just appreciate that body Cheryl has after having a baby 😍🙌 love Cheryl and oti together 💖💕💗💞 Also the way she comes out and spreads positivity after all she’s been through. Absolutely amazing. I’m so glad the call her my idol.’

Another added simply: ‘amazing dance😍😍’

But while Cheryl definitely looked light on her feet, she has previously admitted to having less dance experience than her fellow dance judges, saying: ‘They’ve had really long careers in dance and in performing arts.

‘Mentoring other people one-on-one like I did on X Factor might help me with the mentality of how things go. But in terms of knowledge and stuff, they’re more than qualified.’

Cheryl also recently reminded viewers that the countdown to the show was well and truly on in another montage from the forthcoming series shared on the BBC Press Office’s Twitter account.

In one moment from the show she can be seen jumping up from her seat and having a good old fashioned boogie alongside fellow judge Matthew, clearly inspired by the range of dance acts on offer from the show.

We can’t wait to see how the series plays out and whether Cheryl will go all Simon Cowell the moment she takes her spot on the judging panel…