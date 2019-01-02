Chez was blasted by the Dancing On Ice judge

So it’s cold and dark outside, not to mention we have to wait a whole year for Christmas to come around again. But luckily there is one thing to get excited about this January – The Greatest Dancer is finally on our telly screens. Hoorah!

Yup, this weekend will see the return of Cheryl as well as Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and Glee actor Matthew Morrison as Dance Captains for BBC’s brand new talent show.

And now the Beeb have released an exciting promo video for the show where Chez revealed what the hopefuls must do to impress her.

When asked what she was looking for, Cheryl replied: ‘You can be slightly less technical for me personally if you’re giving it face and passion and performance.’

But fellow mentor Oti, 28, disagreed and said technical ability is very important to her, adding: ‘Something that’s going to represent the generic, the technicality and the emotion together will be what I’m looking for.’

During the interview, the stars were asked about their dance icons, and it turns out mum-of-one Cheryl is a big fan of Beyonce.

She said: ‘I think she’s our female modern day Michael Jackson,’ before adding: ‘That’s a big statement and I believe in it.’

This comes after Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner hit out at Chez, calling her place on the Greatest Dancer panel ‘questionable’.

Speaking to The Mirror Jason, 47, said: ‘The judging line up on that is questionable as well…what’s her dance background?

‘Where is her dance background? She went to Royal Ballet School that you pay for, an extortionate amount to go to because mum and dad just want to drop you off somewhere for the holidays.’

Following the brutal comments, Cheryl has since admitted she doesn’t have as much dance experience as her fellow captains.

Speaking about Oti and Matthew, the 35-year-old told The Sun: ‘They’ve had really long careers in dance and in performing arts.

‘Mentoring other people one-on-one like I did on X Factor might help me with the mentality of how things go. But in terms of knowledge and stuff, they’re more than qualified.’