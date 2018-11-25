WOW!

After four years away from music, it’s safe to say Cheryl is well and truly back.

Yup, as well as releasing a brand new single Love Made Me Do it, the former Girls Aloud star is set to star in BBC One’s new Saturday night talent show, The Greatest Dancer.

Teaming up with Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Strictly pro Oti Mabuse and Glee actor Matthew Morrison, 35-year-old Chez will be taking on the role of a dance captain in a bid to find the country’s most talented movers and shakers.

And in a sneak-peek of the primetime telly programme, the mum-of-one can be seen giving fans her own sexy moves before it’s set to air early next year.

In a short clip – shared on the Greatest Dancer’s Instagram page – Chezza is wearing a blazer dress with a tiny pair of hot-pants underneath.

Showing off her incredible figure, the former X Factor judge shimmies in a pair of thigh-high boots while her long brunette locks are loosely waved and tied up away from her face.

And it looks like fans are almost as excited as us about the preview, as one commented: ‘I cannot wait for this! Queen Cheryl is back! 🙌🏻👏🏻’

‘YASSSSSSSSS killing it ladies & gents 🔥🔥🔥 @cherylofficial @aleshaofficial @otimabuse @jordbanjo,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Cheryl looks good… damn 🔥 #TeamCheryl.’

The series is the first that Simon Cowell will have done with the BBC and will feature a host of talent from across the world of dance from ballet to jazz and hip hop to Bollywood.

Meanwhile, this comes after Chez – who shares one-year-old baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – was forced to deny that she’d lost out on a West End role in Chicago to Caroline Flack.

The singer is said to have auditioned for the role of Roxie Hart but was reportedly replaced by the Love Island host after producers grew ‘tired of a number of diva demands’.

However, a spokesperson for Cheryl has set the record straight and said that the star actually had to turn down the offer.

Speaking to the Mirror, they said: ‘We can confirm that Cheryl was approached with an offer to take the role but turned it down.’

Well, that settles that!