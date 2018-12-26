Cheryl invites ex-boyfriend Liam Payne to spend Christmas with her and baby son Bear

The pair are said to have kept the peace over the festive period for their one-year-old child.

We were heartbroken when Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne broke up earlier this year, but it appears the singers have patched up their differences in time for Christmas as Cheryl is believed to have invited her ex to spend the holidays with her and their baby son Bear.

After two and half years together, Cheryl and Liam announced their split back in July just months after their son’s first birthday.

However, a source recently told Closer Magazine that Cheryl, 35, didn’t want Liam, 25, to be away from his son over the festive period.

‘Cheryl doesn’t want either of them to spend Christmas apart from Bear, so she thought that by inviting Liam it would bring them all together as a family – something she said she’d prioritise after they made the painful decision to split,’ the source claimed.

‘It’s the first Christmas that Bear will be old enough to appreciate a little of what’s going on, so she’s very excited by the thought of them all being together.

‘Liam’s really grateful and hopes he can make it. He’s glad their friendship is like this, it’s lovely how things are turning out between them.’

In November, Cheryl revealed her Christmas plans with Bear and opened up about how motherhood has affected her life in a backstage interview with Hits Radio Live.

She said: ‘People have asked me, ‘Are you going to take him to see Father Christmas?’ [but] I think he would still be a little bit worried.

‘[It will be a], ‘Who’s this guy with the long beard?’ moment.’

Speaking on becoming a mother to one-year-old Bear, the singer added: ‘It enriches you, it changes you as a person. I used to hear people say I feel like I’ve joined a club that I never knew existed, but I get it now.’

Although Cheryl and Liam don’t share many photos of their son, we’re hoping to see adorable Christmas pics soon!