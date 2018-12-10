Wowza, lady!

In case you missed it (we doubt you did), Cheryl is officially back – and she’s armed with another glittering on-stage ensemble!

Most recently, the best-loved Geordie babe took to the stage for her long-awaited performance at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball.

Taking to the red carpet earlier in the day to showcase an angelic ivory look, complete with snow fairy feathering and delicate lace paneling, Chez had given fans a taste of her dark side later in the star-studded affair…

Wowing the awaiting audience with her high-tempo performance, Chezza looked devilishly sizzlin’ in a glitzy all-red outfit.

Zipping up into the scarlet sequined bodysuit, complete with tasseled hips and no-nonsense shoulder pads, the mother-of-one added a pair of matching leather boots to complete her fiery look.

With her trademark glossy locks swept up into a high ponytail, the 35-year-old meant business.

Giving fans an exclusive peak from behind-the-scenes, Chez shared a sweet snap with her hard-working team – which she captioned: ‘Shout out to my dancers, I love you.’

Following this up, Chezza then shared a clip from the moments before she was lifted onto the massive stage of the O2 Arena.

Crouching down on the platform, Bear’s mumma is poised and ready for action.

Despite her hugely popular gig, fans of the former Girls Aloud star were left concerned over allegations of Cheryl dodging her post-show interviews…

A source had told The Sun that Chez scrapped any chats for fear of having to discuss her contract termination with L’Oreal.

‘She made it clear she didn’t want to discuss losing her L’Oreal contact so pulled the plug and would only do the official Capital FM chat.

‘The event organisers begged her to change her mind but she stayed strong and refused.’