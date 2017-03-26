Cheryl and Liam baby’s star destiny! What life holds for their new arrival

Baby Chiam has a VERY bright future ahead...

With pop star parents like Cheryl and Liam Payne, the as-yet-unnamed baby Chiam who arrived on Wednesday is destined for an amazing life. But as the fire sign Aries, what has the world got in store for this lucky tot?

Will he follow in the footsteps of his creative parents? Or will he choose to take a completely different career path – doctor, engineer, teacher even?!

Well, we’re here to assess what being born on 22 March really means for the mini-Payne and how his birthday will impact his life…

Personality traits

It’s good news for Chez and Liam as Aries are known to be upbeat, enthusiastic and optimistic – that should definitely bring good vibes to the Cheriam household! They are also thought to be very loyal which would suggest that the tot will take after his famous parents, given that Cheriam have both formed lasting friendships in the public eye. Cheryl remains BFFs with her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, whilst Liam touchingly reached out to fellow One Direction star Louis Tomlinson with a loving message following the sad death of Louis’ mum in December.



Not only that but Aries are very concerned for others and will work hard for causes they believe in. Baby Cheriam can look to his mum and dad for examples of this; Chez has her charity Cheryl’s Trust and even officially revealed the little one with that epic L’Oreal photo shoot in partnership with Princes Trust. And Liam is no stranger to helping out the needy – remember the One Direction Red Nose Day single ‘One Way Or Another?’ – well that raised over £2million for Comic relief back in 2013!



Career path

Given that it’s the first sign in the zodiac, those born under Aries are believed to have lots of drive and motivation, which would suggest that baby Cheriam will take after his determined parents who have both carved out hugely successful careers for themselves in the competitive music industry. Those born under the sign are born leaders and are thus suited to jobs with lots of responsibility, such as a surgeon (!), or roles where they can take the lead like an entreprenuer. Aries are also good at creating something from nothing, so there’s every chance that the little one could follow his ma and pa into showbiz by becoming a producer!

Given that news we’re sure the baby boy will have no trouble kicking back in the studio with dad Liam, who’s due to bring out his solo album this year. And with the other 1D boys, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, close by, perhaps mini Cheriam will give singing a shot and launch a tune as soon as he’s able to speak. Well we can hope, right?

Hobbies

With the drive of Aries, this little one is likely to fancy energetic activites such as anything sporty or competitive. They also like a challenge – perhaps they’ll one day follow in Chezza’s footsteps and climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa which she famously conquered with a group of celebs in aid of Comic Relief back in 2009.

Appearance

Now, we don’t really need a star sign to tell us that baby-Payne is going to be THE cutest thing we’ve ever seen – after all, he has a 1D hunk and a stunning pop star as parents. But none-the-less Aries are thought to have strong eyes and shiny hair.

Well you can’t beat Chezza for a fine head of glossy locks so that totally fits.

So if the star signs are right, Chez and Liam’s baby is going to be a hard-working, loyal and striking individual… Although we could haven probably told you that anyway.