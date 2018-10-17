We would have loved to see this...

Despite being together for over a year, former singing couple Cheryl and Liam Payne seemingly never worked on any music together.

However, now it turns out the stars very nearly followed in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Jay-Z by releasing a collaboration, but split up before we got a chance to hear it. Damn!

Producer Jonas Blue made the revelation while chatting about Liam’s new single Polaroid which he wrote.

‘About a year ago I said to my manager that I would love to do a collaboration with them both and I reckon it would have been Polaroid,’ he told the Daily Star.

‘It would have been perfect as I knew when I wrote the song I could hear Liam’s voice on it.’

Instead of hitting the studio with his former girlfriend, Liam, 25, released the song on his own featuring Jonas and Lennon Stella earlier this month.

And despite speculation Liam penned the catchy track about his break up with 35-year-old Chez – who he shares son Bear with – it turns out the One Direction star had absolutely nothing to do with the lyrics.

Jonas, 29, told the Metro: ‘This song actually stemmed from a Polaroid that I had of me and my girlfriend. It has been written that Liam wrote it about his break-up, but he didn’t have any involvement in the writing.

‘When I wrote this song, they (Liam and Cheryl) were still together. I got it over to him and he was like, “I absolutely love it”.’

While Liam might not be spilling the beans on his split from Chez, the mum-of-one is reportedly about to tell all on their relationship with her new music.

Speaking about the first song from the album Love Made Me Do – which is reportedly due to be released later this month – a source told The Sun: ‘It is a very edgy pop-dance track and not a typical song which you would expect from Cheryl.

‘She’s not holding back on her feelings and inevitably it will lead to a lot of speculation.’