Eeeek!

Cheryl and Liam Payne might have been split for a good few months, but now the former pair are set to go head-to-head in a battle of the charts.

The exes – who announced their break up back in July – are said to be booked to perform brand new music during The X Factor live shows next month, with both singing about their heartbreak.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Luckily, to avoid any awkward meetings in the ITV corridors, the pair will be performing on different days.

Chez will be doing a rendition of comeback single Love Made Me Do It, and Liam is apparently treating the audience to a performance of his latest song Polaroid.

A source revealed: ‘Cheryl is relaunching her music career on the show, and Liam will be trying to get a top hit after his last record, First Time, flopped.

More: Liam Payne HITS BACK at new romance rumours in fiery Twitter message after ‘date’ with Cheryl lookalike

‘It will be interesting to see how they both do when given the same platform.’

Talking to The Mirror, the insider added: ‘Both have written about the breakdown of their relationship in their new music, so they could end up singing about their break-ups on the same stage.’

This will mark the first time 35-year-old Cheryl has been on the X Factor stage in four years, having last performed in 2014 with I Don’t Care.

Her track Love Made Me Do It, is said to focus on her former romance with One Direction star Liam, 25, who she shares one-year-old baby Bear with.

A source told The Sun: ‘Inevitably, all of the big TV shows have been fighting to get Cheryl’s first performance as it will be a huge ratings winner.

‘She has decided to remain loyal to The X Factor rather than give the exclusive to its rival, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.’

They added: ‘And Cheryl will be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that this is one of her most talked-about performances to date.’

Erm… who’s excited?!