Shut the front door!

We never thought we’d see Cheryl and Liam Payne in the same room for a long time, after the duo’s shock split last year.

But last night the pair reunited.

Well sort of, as Liam made a shock appearance on The Greatest Dancer.

Viewers watched as Greatest Dancer captain Cheryl brought along her final team of the evening, Froback.

Their challenge this week was ‘social network’ which prompted Cheryl to make some calls to her celebrity friends.

As the group began dancing, a Robbie Williams song played, prompting a huge reaction from the audience as Robbie himself appeared on the screen

This happened once again with Perrie Edwards when a Little Mix song finished playing, but fans weren’t prepared for what happened next…

As Liam Payne’s Strip That Down played, Cheryl’s baby daddy himself appeared on the screen behind the dancers.

The clip then saw Liam say to Cheryl: ‘Chez can you put the Frobacks on please?’ to which she pointed her phone towards the group.

‘Hey man, you guys are killing it!’ Liam told the group. ‘I’d love you to teach me some tricks some time so make sure you get my number off Chez, okay?”

It comes as it was reported Liam had his first falling out with his rumoured new lover Naomi Campbell.

According to an insider, the pair had a bust up because the 48-year-old model doesn’t want to be seen in public with the 25-year-old One Direction star, despite claims they’ve been enjoying a ‘mind-blowing’ fling.

‘Naomi and Liam argued about the Baftas and she bluntly told him they were not going together,’ the insider said.

‘She suggested he go in through a rear door to avoid any fuss. She wants to avoid it all becoming a circus and drama around her and Liam and doesn’t want to detract from the event.’

Liam — who shares one-year-old son Bear with Cheryl, 35 — was spotted at home in London this week, while Naomi was in York.

However, she jetted back into Heathrow in London, with both expected at today’s BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sounds like things could get a little awkward on the red carpet…