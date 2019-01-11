Cheryl speaks out on ‘lows’ of Liam Payne split as she reveals new romance hopes: ‘I love, love’

Could the be a new love chapter in store for the singer?

Cheryl has opened up about her painful split from One Direction singer Liam Payne, revealing her heartache and hopes for the future.

The 35-year-old – who parted ways with Liam, 25, last July after a two-and-a-half year romance – described how she found the ‘lows’ of a romance the hardest thing to bear.

‘I hate the lows… I hate the lows. It’s kind of one of the things that makes us not want to get into a relationship. Nothing quite makes you feel like that, does it? Nothing else,’ she told the MailOnline.

‘And I know you have to take the highs with the lows, so I’m working on being OK with that, but at the moment, I just don’t need it. I don’t want it.’

And when it comes to opening up a new chapter in her love life twice-divorced Chezza remains hopeful, but revealed that her current priorities were elsewhere.

She said: ‘I wouldn’t say I’ve given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I’m just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon.’

Co-parenting with her ex – with whom she shares one-year-old son Bear Grey Payne – is something that the Greatest Dancer judge feels positive about.

She added: ‘There’s no animosity whatsoever. We are learning all the time. And it’s good, it’s healthy. We’re just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us… Just a few.’

The singer also spoke happily about the transformative effect becoming a mum has had on her life.

‘Having Bear has helped. I have a different purpose now. Before, I would work and work and work, and that was the main subject in my life – and now he is,’ she revealed.

‘But being a mum also makes you enjoy it more and appreciate it more. I feel more comfortable with it.’