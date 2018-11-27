Name a better duo... We'll wait.

What could be better than Little Mix and Cheryl?! Little Mix and Cheryl… together!

Yup, you heard correctly.

Answering our every pop princess wish, the Little Mix ladies have teamed up with Chezza for a sizzlin’ snap – causing mass outcry for the Newcastle native to join to best-loved girlband.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Cheryl opens up on how she’s spending her first Christmas as a single mum after Liam Payne split

Having both performed at the Hits Radio Live event in Manchester on Sunday, the Little Mix babes pencilled in some downtime to snuggle up to Chez during their hectic performance schedule.

Posing up a storm with the 35-year-old, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson pouted for Cheryl’s shot – with the mother-of-one fitting right in with the Little Mix look.

With Jade Thirlwall absent from the shot (we’re guessing she was the photographer in question), Chez captured the girl power union on social media.

‘WASABI.. 😜 @littlemix,’ she captioned the sizzling snap.

Dare we say it… collaboration time?!

As expected, fans of the ladies have had a fair bit to say about the snap – with many begging Cheryl and Little Mix to combine musical forces. ‘Collab? Please wow 😍,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘At first glance I thought this was all of Little mix hahaha!’

‘Cheryl needs to join little mix,‘ a third added.

Chez and Little Mix are linked through The X Factor – with Cheryl a former judge on the talent show and the LM ladies past winners.

However, the five famous five ladies never actually starred on the show at the same time – as Girls Aloud star Cheryl wasn’t on the judging panel during Little Mix’s 2011 stint.

It’s been one heck of a month for Cheryl, who recently made her long-awaited return to music following a four year hiatus.

Despite a slight bit of unflattering press regarding her comeback track Love Made Me Do It, the Geordie star has managed to rise above the haters – coming out on top with a series of sassy posts, sexy on-stage outfits and a high-energy music video.