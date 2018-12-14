Oh dear...

Cheryl has been in full-on promo mode over the past few weeks with the release of her brand new single and upcoming TV comeback.

But her latest business venture hasn’t exactly gone to plan after fans noticed a glaring error on her new line of hoodies.

The 35-year-old recently shared an Instagram snap of herself wearing one of her £44.99 Love Made Me Do It jumpers, telling her fans: ‘I got cute hoodies. link in bio if you wanna check them out.’

Unfortunately, when the online store opened two weeks ago, the merchandise featured a pretty awkward blunder as one line read: ‘Love made me do it (it was’nt my fault)’.

Now, we hate to be the grammar police, but the apostrophe is in totally the wrong place, and should have actually spelt ‘wasn’t’.

Cheryl’s eagle-eyed fans were quick to helpfully point out the mistake, with one writing on Twitter: ‘@CherylOfficial OBSESSED with the collection, but can we just address this – “was’nt” gives my year 11 GCSE self heart issues. However. I would like the whole entire collection please thanks #LMMDI #LoveMadeMeDoIt’

While a second joked: ‘don’t worry about the spelling! We know it was’nt your fault ’

And it looks like fans of the former X Factor judge can’t wait to get their hands on them, as one wrote on Instagram: ‘I plan on getting them all🤷🏽‍♀️💜💜’

While a second added: ‘Christmas list x’

This comes after it was announced that Cheryl – who shares one-year-old baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – will be returning to our telly screens on the 5th January in her new show The Greatest Dancer.

A snap of the star looking ultra-glam was posted on the Insta for the upcoming BBC talent show, along with the caption: ‘We’ll be dancing on to your screens on Saturday 5th January, on @bbcone! 💃 📺 #TGD #GreatestDancer.’

Erm… who’s excited?