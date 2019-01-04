Awks! Cheryl left embarrassed after Victoria Beckham REPLIES to Michael McIntyre’s Send To All prank text

Uh oh...

With the a split with her former boyfriend Liam Payne to contend with and a lukewarm reception to her pop comeback, Cheryl had few reasons to smile in 2018.

But it looks like that could all be set to change in 2019 with hit comedian Michael McIntyre among the first to help The Greatest Dancer judge turn that frown upside down.

As a star on his hit Big Show, the mum-of-one knew she knew she’d be at the centre of some of Michael’s signature pranks. But as she sat in the audience awaiting her fate, there is no way the 35-year-old could have predicted exactly what was to come next.

In a teaser from the episode – which will air this Saturday – the the 42-year-old can be seen taking charge of Chezza’s phone, sending out a cringe-worthy message to her entire list of contacts asking them to pose in the buff for her in a life-drawing class.

The text – which formed part of the Send to All segment – read: ‘Hi babe! I’m getting private art lessons and my homework this week is life drawing. Would you come round and pose naked for me?’

Fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was among the roll call of baffled A-listers to pen a reply, simply writing: ‘Pardon?’

Reading the reply out loud to the audience and an embarrassed Cheryl, Michael couldn’t help but tease: ‘It’s one word and a question mark!’

It’s not clear what the current state of Cheryl and Posh’s relationship is, but what we do know is that this text may have strained rather than strengthen their bond!

Still at least there were a few members of the former Girl’s Aloud singer’s inner celeb circle who could see the funny side.

Piers Morgan replied: ‘I thought you’d never ask’, while Spice Girl Geri Horner told her: ‘I don’t mind you drawing my bottom.’

And Cheryl’s dad Gary Tweedy also joined in on the action from Newcastle, offering up a spot of the trademark Geordie humour: ‘It’s cold up here. I’ll only need a grape!’

We’d love to have been a fly-on-the wall for this episode!