Poor Chezza!

It was a tough night for Cheryl during The Greatest Dancer finale because not only did her act not win; fans also savaged her over her performance.

The 35-year-old performed with her act Harry and Eleiyah in a Hunger Games inspired dance – but her moment on stage left viewers with very mixed feelings.

Taking to social media, some fans accused show bosses of ‘dumbing down’ Harry and Eleiyah’s routine for the sake of their coach, because she lacks the ‘skills’ to keep up.

One said: ‘The choreographer of Harry and Eliyas dance completely let them down on the basis that Cheryl had to be included in the routine.’

Another savagely wrote: ‘They really dumbed that down for Cheryl, it was obvious from the get~go that she held Harry and Eleiyah back from really letting rip and pulling off an incredible dance. I love Harry&Eleiyah, but their dance was sub~par because of Chez cos she CAN’T DANCE!’

A third added: ‘Coincidence that Harry & Eleiyah’s worst performance, had Cheryl in it? They felt toned down as Cheryl doesn’t have the same skills.’

But there were some viewers who were bowled over by Cheryl’s inclusion in the routine.

One said: ‘Wow wow wow Cheryl dancing with Harry and Eleiyah was my favourite thing ever!! it’s was so so good!’

Another added: ‘Cheryl, Harry and Eleiyah..that was literally mesmerising.’

And a third said: ‘Cheryl dancing with Harry and Eleiyah was WOW.’

Viewers weren’t the only ones divided over the performance as fellow coach Matthew Morrison also appeared to have a slight dig at Chezza.

When asked what he thought of her performance, he said: ‘I was worried for you Cheryl but you pulled it off.’

Meanwhile, The Greatest Dancer final saw Oti Mabuse’s act Ellie Fergusson crowned the winner.

Ellie walked away with the £50,000 prize money and will also perform on Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn.