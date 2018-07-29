It’s claimed the singer has been enjoying secret coffee dates with a mystery man

Having gone through a series of high-profile break-ups, it’s no secret Cheryl Tweedy doesn’t stay single for long following a split, and last week we were told the former Girls Aloud star could be moving on with a new man.

It’s been just over three weeks since Cheryl and Liam Payne announced their split on social media, after just over two years of dating and becoming parents to their one-year-old son Bear.

But a source tells us Cheryl, 35, is already seeking solace with someone else…

‘Cheryl has been enjoying dates with someone she calls “her crutch”,’ an insider tells Now. ‘It’s someone in the showbiz industry and although it’s very early days, they’ve been enjoying coffee “dates” at her home and exchanging endless WhatsApps.

‘She has a small circle of trusted friends and even most of them don’t know the identity of Cheryl’s mystery man-friend. All she’ll say is he’s a real charmer and acts like a gentleman around her.’

Liam, 24, is understood to have already moved out of their Surrey family home, which was originally his mansion until Cheryl moved in, and last week he was pictured leaving his bachelor pad in West London.

Understandably in any broken-down relationship, the moment someone starts to move on with their life the other party is bound to feel some discomfort – especially if it’s in the home you once shared. So, it’s no surprise that we’ve been told, ‘Cheryl wants to keep it all under the radar for at least four months.’

However, Now understands neither Cheryl or Liam wants to stop the other from moving on. Our source adds, ‘It didn’t work out for them but that doesn’t mean they don’t want each other to be happy. They’ve agreed to be grown-ups about the situation.’

Ever since Cheryl split from ex-husband and footballer Ashley Cole in 2010 she’s stayed in the relationship game, going from dating dancers Derek Hough and Tre Holloway to marrying French businessman Jean- Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014, after just three months of dating.

And, when her second marriage was heading towards divorce, it was only a matter of months before Cheryl had fallen head over heels for Liam, with whom she went on to have a baby after only12 months.

With that relationship now over, and speculation they secretly split months ago, Liam wasted no time in mingling with models at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion event in Lake Como on 7 July and, two days later, Cheryl looked equally happy to attend Simon Cowell’s Syco summer party where she was spotted chatting to guests.

Cheryl’s public smile could be down to her new man, but we’re told she’s treading carefully and will not rush into anything serious for the moment – she is just enjoying his company.

‘The most important thing to Cheryl right now is that any potential new boyfriend gives her the space to process her situation with Liam and concentrate on Bear, who is her number one priority.’

Talk of Cheryl’s possible new love interest comes after close friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh revealed on ITV’s Loose Women last week, the singer was ‘doing really well’ following the split.

Kimberley said, ‘It’s obviously tough but she’s doing really well, we’ve both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time.’

The friends have been spending more time with each other in recent months, and Kimberley added, ‘I was there last week, we had a barbecue. Just seeing the kids playing together and this new sort of phase we’re in our lives is so lovely.’

Could this new phase actually be a new love?