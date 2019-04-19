It’s been nine months since the couple split…

Cheryl has reportedly packed up her belongings and waved goodbye to the home she shared with former boyfriend Liam Payne, nine months after they called time on their relationship.

The 35-year-old is said to have moved out of the former One Direction star’s Surrey mansion with their two-year-old Bear after buying her own property in Buckinghamshire.

According to reports, Chez will live in the new home with her mum, Joan, who looks after Bear when her daughter is at work.

‘Cheryl’s been looking for a new pad for some time but she fell in love when she viewed her new property,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘She’s still good pals with Liam and obviously they have their son Bear, so she’s always been welcome at his home in Surrey. But she knows it’s time to get her own space. This move is the perfect fresh start for her.’

The newspaper reports that Cheryl’s new home in Chalfont St Peter is close to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s former home, where he had his infamous quad bike crash in 2003.

The quiet village has four pubs, a posh spa and an art gallery, while the average house price is said to be over £900,000 but it’s reported that Cheryl’s new pad cost well over a million.

Before deciding on her new home, Cheryl was reportedly looking at properties in North London, but decided against it as she wanted to be in the countryside.

No doubt Chez’s new abode will be spacious enough for extra people, after she admitted she is open to exploring ‘other routes’ to have more children.

‘You don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship,’ the Love Made Me Do It singer told The Telegraph’s Stella magazine.

‘I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional.’

She added: ‘You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider.’