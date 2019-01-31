Did you spot him?

Cheryl had fans in a frenzy earlier this week with hopes of a new romance after a ‘mystery man’ was spotted lurking in the background of a sexy Instagram snap.

Eagle-eyed fans were distracted from her sultry pose by a checked shirt-wearing chap in the background, with many questioning whether the mum-of-one has found a replacement for ex Liam Payne.

But now Cheryl has set the record straight about exactly who the ‘mystery man’ is – and it’s not the answer we were hoping for.

‘It was actually just the sound guy coming to hurry me up while I stood having my picture taken,’ the 35-year-old told MailOnline.

Bummer.

Cheryl has been busy with work since her split from Liam – who she shares son, Bear, with – last year, and is gearing up for the live shows of The Greatest Dancer this weekend.

The BBC One show, which also sees Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse as mentors, will award the winners with a sizeable cheque and the chance to dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Speaking of her chosen three acts, Frobacks, Dane Bates Collective and Harry & Eleiyah, Cheryl said: ‘I feel so excited for them and my plan is just to make sure that they’re feeling happy and confident and comfortable with what they’ve got to do.’

And when it comes to the reported rivalry between her and Oti, Cheryl admits there is nothing but love between the pair – apart from when the Strictly pro is trying to steal acts.

‘I love Oti. But she is way more competitive than me,’ she told The Sun.

‘She was the one stealing acts off of the table and hiding them from us.

‘The thing is, she is so cute she gets away with it,’ she added.

‘Me and Mathew loved more of the same people and fought it out more to be honest.’

The Greatest Dancer live shows start this Saturday 7.30pm BBC ONE.