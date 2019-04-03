Chez looks amazing in this cryptic new post

Cheryl returned to the charts with comeback single Love Made Me Do It in November after four years away from music.

But it looks like fans might have to wait a little bit longer for the 35-year-old’s second track to drop after she shared a cryptic new snap yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, mum-of-one Chez posted a sexy selfie which sees her looking away from the camera while pouting up a storm.

With her long brunette hair styled in loose waves, the popstar is wearing a camouflage t-shirt which was actually designed by fellow style icon Victoria Beckham.

Ditching her glamorous style for something altogether more relaxed, Cheryl has minimal make-up on opting for just a touch of mascara.

‘When she says March-ish but might have meant May .. 👀 (if you know you know) 🥳🤩,’ she captioned the post – hinting her new music won’t arrive until next month.

And it looks Victoria, 44, approves of Cheryl’s choice of outfit, as she commented: ‘Love the tee!! X VB.’ AW!

But Vic wasn’t the only one to go wild over the snap, as a fan wrote: ‘Beautiful 😍😍😍’

‘I mean, we expected it 🙄😂 Love you, you look stunning btw! ❤️,’ said a second, while a third added: ‘So gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️.’

This comes after Cheryl – who shares two-year-old son Bear with ex Liam Payne – revealed that she is working on some more music and hoped it would be out in ‘March-ish.’

During an appearance on The One Show in January, the telly star teased to hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker that it was going to be more ‘up tempo’ than her previous albums.

Meanwhile, Cheryl’s single Love Made Me Do It only reached number 19 in the UK charts after it’s much-anticipated release.

The former Girls Aloud star also faced heavy criticism when she put on a risqué performance of the track on The X Factor, with many viewers claiming her dancing was too ‘raunchy’ for the family show.