We've missed you, Chez!

Drop everything. Cheryl is BACK!

After a four year pop hiatus in the name of her ‘sanity’, the 35-year-old is back – and she’s armed with the incredible music video for her new track Love Made Me Do It.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Cheryl reveals the REAL reason behind four year music break: ‘I needed it for my sanity’

With suggestive lyrics such as ‘I’m such a sucker, I fall in love with every f**ker’, we were expecting big things from Cheryl following the recent love life crisis of her Liam Payne split.

And the mother-of-one has certainly avoided disappointment, rocking multiple choreographed routines and dancing around in hot-pants for the cheeky music video.

Oh Chez, how we’ve missed you!

As the high-energy track begins, Cheryl sings of being both the ‘bad girl’ and the ‘good wife’.

Sporting all black, the former Girls Aloud star rocks an intricate braided ‘do.

Breaking into dance, Chezza then displayed some impressive choreography.

Showcasing multiple different routines, the star turned up the heat alongside her two male dancers.

After a quick outfit change, the Newcastle native wrapped up in a sequinned jumper.

Styling her glossy black mane into a choppy bob, Chez kept things coordinated with matching silver eyeliner and a muted lip.

Keeping away from the winter chill, Cheryl also sported a pair of very oversized taupe coloured boots, which wrinkled around her legs.

Pairing the huge shoes with a skintight black outfit, Chez wore her mane loose around her face.

Yup, the whole thing is pretty incredible.

Of course, fans have been very quick to share their support for Cheryl’s long awaited comeback online.

Posting on Twitter, one shared: ‘What a comeback yessssss @CherylOfficial love made me do it I knew you’d smash it!💃🏽’

Agreeing, others shared messages such as ‘Love Made Me Do It is a BOP 😻👏🏼,’ and ‘just want to listen to love made me do it all day’.

What do you think of Cheryl’s new track? Tweet us @CelebsNow.