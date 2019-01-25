Liam Payne, who?!

Remaining in the top spot as the nation’s sweetheart, we’re sure newly single Cheryl has been inundated with romantic offers.

Having split from the father of one-year-old Bear, Liam Payne, the former Girls Aloud babe is back on the market.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Cheryl confirms HUGE new music plans – despite vowing to quit if comeback single ‘flopped’

Despite her glittering showbiz status, however, Chez recently confessed that she won’t be exclusively dating the men of Hollywood – and would be up for finding love down the local supermarket.

Speaking in a recent radio appearance, the 35-year-old confessed she’d be up for romancing a ‘shelf-stacker from Sainsbury’s’.

Following the bold statement, and after receiving countless offers from the nation’s finest bachelors via social media, Chez’s celebrity pal Nick Grimshaw decided it was time to play Cupid…

Previously, Nick requested BBC Radio 1 Drivetime Show listeners to apply for the role of Cheryl’s new romantic interest via CV – and the pair would consider any potential suitors.

Having scouted through the many applications, Nick decided to ‘wingman’ a listener named Chris – after sending his impressive credentials in the hopes of romancing the Geordie babe.

After chatting to Chris, Grimmy then called Cheryl to talk her over his ‘romance CV’ – which stated he had a ‘full UK driver’s license’, was ‘good at giving compliments’.

After peaking Chez’s interest, the mother-of-one then asked Grimmy to pop her on the phone to Chris so she could discuss his ‘love CV’ further.

Once her call had connected, Cheryl asked: ‘I was just wondering what model of car it is you would pick us up in?’

Replying he would chaperone her in a ‘Volkswagen Golf’, Chris then claimed that his specialty ‘is a Sunday roast dinner’ – to which Chezza replied: ‘Me too, I love a Sunday roast dinner!’

After agreeing for Nick to ‘pass on’ her phone number, Chris bid his new love interest a farewell.

Sounds like a match made in heaven… Liam Payne, who?!