As well as making a huge musical comeback, Cheryl recently turned her hand to another venture by releasing her very own line of hair extensions.

And considering Chez has one of the best barnets in showbiz, it’s hardly surprising she’s making a career out of it!

Attending the glamorous launch of her Cheryl x Easilocks range last night, the 35-year-old looked amazing as she wore a stunning gold suit with matching stilettos.

The plunging number was covered in sequins and gave a glimpse of a gold band underneath.

Wearing her new extensions in loose waves, the former X Factor judge finished off her glitzy look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, as she posed up a storm at the Langham Hotel in London.

Chez – who shares one-year-old Bear with ex Liam Payne – joins the likes of Megan McKenna and Charlotte Crosby, who have also released their own Easilocks ranges.

Speaking at the launch, the popstar revealed she created the extensions alongside hair expert Shane O’Sullivan, explaining: ‘We’ve based this collaboration on my go to looks and favourite shades and with Shane’s expertise and innovative techniques in hair processing we’ve really brought hair extensions to a whole new level.’

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of her big night with a video showing off her Christmas-inspired pant suit.

‘All gold everything,’ she wrote underneath the video which racked up more than 360k likes in a few hours.

‘Ahhh your perfect 🔥,’ one fan wrote, while another agreed: ‘Gorgeous Queen 😍’

And a third added: ‘oh my! It’s Queen Christmas herself! ✨’

Cheryl’s launch comes days after she was criticised for her recent performance of Love Made Me Do it on The X Factor.

After the track failed to make the iTunes Top Ten, Chezza then revealed she’d received ‘relentless abuse’ from viewers over her sexy routine.

Hitting back at haters in a lengthy Twitter statement, she told her 6.16 million followers that she’d watched her performance back and ‘LOVED’ it.

Us too, Chez!