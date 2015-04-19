Cheryl posts no make-up picture – and you HAVE to see it!

Sorry everyone, this picture proves Cheryl is officially perfect

Take a close look, ladies. This is what Cheryl looks like after she’s had a shower and has absolutely no make-up on her face and a towel wrapped around her head.

Pretty depressing, right?

We knew The X Factor judge was beautiful but she’s exceeded all our expectations by posting this stunning no make-up picture, showing off her flawless skin. We love that she hasn’t added a filer to the image either and has just depended on the day’s sunlight to show off her natural beauty. We’re in awe, Chez. Not just because she looks incredible but also because her towel looks so unbelievably fluffy (Cheryl, if you’re reading this, please can you tell us what washing powder you use? Ta).

Cheryl, 31, posted the photo with the caption: ‘My dad is making me post this picture bc he said I am the double of my nana (his mother) when she was my age, and has a photo just like this but with a scarf on her head.. So here you go.’

Here’s hoping Cheryl posts a picture of her nana soon so we can compare. The singer has clearly been in a nostalgic mood recently – on Thursday she posted a throwback picture of herself as a child with her mum.

It’s set to be a big year for Cheryl. She is believed to have signed a deal worth £2m to rejoin The X Factor judging panel.

A source, however, told The Sun newspaper that judges Louis Walsh and Mel B will not be joining her.

The newspaper reports: ‘Mel and Louis almost certainly aren’t re-signing, but Simon knows Cheryl is a huge draw.’

No official announcements have yet been made on the judges. Last week the ITV show revealed that Caroline Flack and Olly Murs will present the programme, after Dermot O’Leary said in March that he was stepping down from hosting duties.



