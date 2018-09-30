Look away now, Liam Payne!

Proving herself to be a ‘gal after our own heart once again, Cheryl pushed all things Liam Payne to the back of her mind and pulled out the silver sequins for her runway appearance today…

Cheryl is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, having jetted across the channel in order to fulfil her role as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal.

Today, the 35-year-old led the runway of the L’Oreal Fashion Week show – reminding fans what a boss babe she really is.

Leaving her mum duties on the back burner, Chez looked ever the supermodel – taking to the catwalk in an off-the-shoulder silver sequinned dress with a daring slit at the front.

Walking alongside likes of celeb pal Eva Longoria, actress Elle Fanning and model Winnie Harlow, the former Girls Aloud star meant business in a pair of PVC thigh high black boots.

Keeping things high fashion, Cheryl’s earth toned make-up was accompanied with a white line drawn on the right side of her face.

Bear‘s mumma also took to her social media to document the finalised look, sharing a video with all three million of her followers.

Taking to her Instagram story, Cheryl posed for the sparkly video – announcing that it is finally ‘showtime’.

Yup, we wouldn’t wanna be Liam Payne today…

Cheryl and Liam announced their split back in July of this year, posting matching his-and-hers Twitter statements online.

The lengthy post, shared onto both accounts, revealed that they would be ‘going our separate ways’.

The parents of Bear then assured fans: ‘It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family.’

It’s believed that the couple called it quits due to the clash of their hectic careers.

Cor, wouldn’t it be nice to look like catwalk Cheryl post heartbreak?!