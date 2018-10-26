Cheryl makes THIS big career move ahead of musical comeback

Chez has got a whole new sound...

It’s been a long time coming, but Cheryl is finally about to drop her new album – and the excitement is way too real.

The 35-year-old released her last album in 2014, but with a comeback on the horizon she’s reportedly signed a new record deal with specialist dance label 3Beat which is part of big music brand Universal.

And with the likes of Sigma, Martin Jensen and Pixie Lott all calling 3Beat home, we reckon Chez has got some treats in store for her fans.

Revealing the mum-of-one is keen to stay in control of her new sound since splitting from her previous label Polydor, a source said: ‘Cheryl has been working on music for the past six months.

‘When she went into Universal this summer to discuss plans for release, bosses were impressed. More: Look away, Liam Payne! Cheryl makes rare appearance in sultry red dress ahead of music comeback ‘After several meetings she did a deal with 3Beat because they’ve had huge success in the singles chart in the past few years and would give her creative freedom.’ They added to The Sun: ‘She has a string of singles she wants to release before committing to an album and now she can test the waters to do whatever she wants.’

Cheryl has taken a break from the spotlight after welcoming baby Bear with ex Liam Payne last year.

But the former Girls Aloud star is set to hit the stage once more with an extra special performance of her single Love Made Me Do It at Hits Radio Live in Manchester on November 25.

As well as working on some upbeat dance tracks, it’s thought the popstar’s album will also address her former relationship with Liam, 25, after they announced their split earlier this year.

Chez’s collaborator, Naughty Boy has described the music as ‘100 per cent personal’, as he said: ‘It’s about time people got to know the real Cheryl.

‘I think when you are writing songs there is a different vulnerability and that comes out through songwriting, so I am proud of her that she got more involved this time and not just as a singer.’