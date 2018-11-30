Wowza Chez!

Following her long-awaited musical comeback after a four year hiatus, Cheryl has been a one woman source of wardrobe envy.

Having released the all-singing, all-dancing track Love Made Me Do It, Chez has made multiple high-profile appearances to promote the single – making quite the impression throughout!

Most recently, the 35-year-old made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show – looking sizzling in a racy red mesh jumpsuit encrusted with ruby red jewels.

As well as performing the comeback track, Cheryl also joined Ruth Wilson, Steve Carell, Dawn French and Michael B Jordan on the sofa to chat with host Graham.

Simply bedazzling, Chezza!

The mother of one-year-old son Bear was a vision in red, taking to the stage in the fabulous full-length bodysuit – which had panel detailing across her torso and legs.

Letting her sparkles do the talking, Cheryl paired her all-in-one with a slicked back ponytail and simple silver-hooped earrings.

Adding some ankle boots in the very same hue as her scarlet ensemble, Chez proved herself to be a real life version of the dancing lady emoji.

It’s been an explosive month for our favourite Geordie lady, who has faced claims of ‘diva’ behaviour following her triumphant performance at Hits Radio Live.

Following backstage source claims of some frosty vibes from Chez, a representative for the much-loved star thankfully dispelled the allegations as false.

And the former Girls Aloud star has definitely managed to rise above all the naysayers – most recently sharing a defiant message with her critics on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl posted some sparkly footage as she strutted around in her all-black attire.

Brushing off any mean jibes, Chez captioned the defiant post: ‘Walking away from the negativity like…’

Say no more, Chezza!