Cheryl is the real life dancing emoji...









She’s single, about to release a goldmine of top secret relationship goss (via some new music, obvs) and looking incredible… Yup, things are pretty exciting for Cheryl!

As the mother-of-one perfects the finishing touches to her forthcoming comeback music, Cheryl took a break from the studio – whipping out a floor length red gown for Prince’s Trust charity bash.

Yup, major heart eyes.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Opting for a floor-length pillar box red gown, with asymmetric sleeves and a slashed neckline, Chez kept things classy with a simple diamond choker and little studded earrings.

With her glossy dark locks slicked into an over-the-shoulder sweep, Cheryl left the Prince’s Trust Most Amused and Amazed Comedy Gala ‘do to an awaiting flurry of paps.

It’s confirmed – Cheryl is the real life dancing emoji!

In fact, Cheryl caused so much commotion, she had to be escorted into her taxi home by police!

Not quite the way we end up leaving the pub on a Friday, but whose checking?!

The Newcastle native is currently preparing to catapult herself back in the charts with her forthcoming music.

And it’s fair to say we’re twiddling our thumbs waiting – as her forthcoming single, Love Made Me Do It, is set to tell all on her illusive split from Liam Payne.

More: Liam Payne gets honest about being DUMPED after Cheryl split: ‘It’s the story of my life!’

Following the arrival of their son Bear in 2017, Cheryl and Liam shared on social media that they’d sadly parted ways.

Whilst the duo assured fans their split was amicable and on good terms, insiders close to the former Girls Aloud star claim otherwise – as will be explained in the music.

A source told The Sun: ‘She’s not holding back on her feelings and inevitably it will lead to a lot of speculation.’

Her producer Naughty boy appears to agree – as he also shared the lyrics will explain a ‘real struggle’.