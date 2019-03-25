Looking good, Chez!

Cheryl reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates on Saturday night to celebrate pal Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday.

The mum-of-one – who shares baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – took a rare night off from parenting duties to attend the star-studded bash alongside Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

Taking to Instagram with a glimpse of the wild night out, Kimberley shared a snap of the trio beaming for the camera as they partied away. See the photo here!

While her friends opted for coordinating red outfits, 35-year-old Chez donned an all-black ensemble and wore her hair poker-straight.

Next to the sweet photo, Kimberley, 37, wrote: ‘This is how happy being with my girls made me last night ❤️❤️❤️ @rochellehumes and @marvinhumes sure know how to throw a party 🙌. Happy dirty thirty @rochellehumes 💕✨’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snap, with one writing: ‘Name a more iconic trio!’

‘Lovely to see Cheryl smiling fab pic ladies. 💗,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Friendship goals 🙌🏻’

Meanwhile, Rochelle and her husband Marvin made sure the ladies had the best night ever as they treated their celeb pals to a weekend stay at Soho Farmhouse.

As well as Chez and the Girls Aloud gang, the incredible event was attended by the likes of Emma Willis, Phillip Schofield and Ben Shepherd – with Gary Barlow even performing some of Take That’s greatest hits for birthday girl Rochelle.

Sharing a glimpse of the party, Keith Lemon posted a series of clips showing Emma crashing Gary’s performance with an impromptu dance routine of her own.

‘Hey @emmawillisofficial if you can’t remember last night this is what happened! Living dreams!,’ the comedian captioned the hilarious clip.

And our very own Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon also gave a performance at the bash, while DJ and Strictly star Melvin Odoom partied alongside her.

The next morning, it seems as though The Saturdays star Rochelle had the night of her life at the no-expense-spared extravaganza – which also included a breakfast van, personalised cocktail menu and the birthday cake of dreams.

‘I couldn’t ever have dreamed that my 30th would go down like it did. I’m SO lucky and SO blessed to have the friends and family that I do,’ she said on Instagram.

Any chance of an invite next year, Roch?