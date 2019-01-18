She's on fire!

Making up for a lot of lost time, Cheryl appears to be in every corner of showbiz following her return to the spotlight – and we’re not complaining!

Not content with simply releasing her comeback tune, Love Made Me Do It, Cheryl has kept preoccupied with a string of other high-profile commitments – including her brand new judging stint on The Greatest Dancer and numerous press appearances.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Look away Liam Payne! Cheryl bombarded with date offers after revealing surprising romance plans

And it would appear that Chezza is in no haste to slow back down, having officially announced that she will be releasing another new track in March of this year!

Taking to the BBC studios yesterday, the 35-year-old paid The One Show a visit alongside her The Greatest Dancer co-judge, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Speaking with hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones, the mother of baby Bear shared: ‘I am releasing a new song in March- ish, I never like to give a specific date.’

When quizzed on the new material, the Geordie babe teased that fans could expect some more ‘uptempo’ stuff this time around.

Oh, and viewers of The Greatest Dancer can also expect to see Chezza shaking her tail feather on the show, as she is planning to perform live!

It would appear that it’s a month of change for Chezza, as the former Girls Aloud star has since revealed a brand new ‘do after ditching her trademark mahogany locks.

Taking to Instagram to unveil the glossy new tresses, Cheryl revealed it was a ‘new year, new hair’ situation – having taken her colour a few shades lighter for the first time in three years.

With her locks styled into a luxe blow-out, Chez displayed her new honey-toned hair – captioning the sizzlin’ snap: ‘I am taking a walk on the light side for 2019 ✨ I’ve been chocolate for over 3 years now and I wanted a change.’

As expected, fans have been very quick to share their kind messages with Cheryl.

‘You’re on fire girl!,’ one commented, whilst another added: ‘You look great 💋’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘Looking stunning as usual Cheryl 💕’

People of Instagram, we totally agree!