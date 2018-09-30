OMG pics! Inside Cheryl’s incredible runway return at Paris Fashion Week

She's back!

Since becoming a mother, we’ve come to terms with letting Cheryl do her own thing away from the spotlight. Yup, we really are just that selfless.

And whilst we’d probably prefer to receive daily updates from our favourite Geordie lass, we’re learning its quality over quantity.

So, it’s fair to say that we’re pretty chuffed 35-year-old Chez has made her long awaited return to the limelight – and its all in the name of fashunnnn, darling!

The mother of one has taken to the streets of France to attend Paris Fashion Week, having returned to the runway as an iconic L’Oreal brand ambassador.

Chez looked utterly incredible whilst en route to her rehearsal this morning, opting for a paired down look to attend her first Parisian appearance.

The former Girls Aloud star chucked on an a pair of acid-wash high slung jeans, a fresh white vest with silver detailing and a black jacket with deconstructed sleeves.

Oh, and she paired the entire ensemble with a pair of oversized black sunnies too. Because fashion, obvs.

Cheryl also updated fans with some behind the scenes footage from her first appointment – taking to her Instagram story as she kicked it back in the makeup chair.

Videoing the beauty room of the L’Oreal runway show, Chez enjoyed some ‘glam time’ ahead of her catwalk appearance.

In a following video posted to her story, Cheryl revealed her chosen make-up – having selected an earth toned look with a muted brown lip, bronzed cheek and a simple natural eye.

It’s a very exciting time for our Chezza, as there is further speculation that Bear‘s mumma will also be returning to The X Factor in order to perform her comeback track Love Made Me Do It.

A source told The Sun: ‘Inevitably, all of the big TV shows have been fighting to get Cheryl’s first performance as it will be a huge ratings winner.’

The source added that the former judge ‘has decided to remain loyal to The X Factor’: ‘Cheryl will be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that this is one of her most talked-about performances to date.’

That’s what we like to hear, Cheryl!