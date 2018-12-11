Chez looks incred in these new pics

Cheryl has been so busy lately we’re surprised she’s had time to breath.

But following her incredible musical comeback, new hair extensions range and recent performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, the busy mum-of-one attended the launch of new talent show The Greatest Dancer.

And it’s fair to say the 35-year-old definitely made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived in a black minidress which showed off her incredible figure.

Featuring balloon sleeves and a black ribbon detail around her neck, Chez paired the look with dark tights and black leather high-heeled boots.

The former Girls Aloud singer styled her brunette hair in a sleek do which hung down past her shoulders and she sported a red lip and matching nail vanish.

Chez posed up a storm for photographers outside The Mayfair Hotel in London along with fellow judges Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse.

Presenters Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo also joined the star studded line up as the BBC show prepares to air early next year.

The Greatest Dancer – which is a Simon Cowell creation – will follow the search for the UK’s best dancers from a load of different backgrounds including ballet, jazz and street.

And Chez – who shares one year old baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – gave fans a cheeky glimpse of what to expect when she showed off her best moves at the launch.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the X Factor star shared a video of her having fun with young fan Ruby.

After taking questions from the youngster, Cheryl gave ‘flossing’ a go – and we’re pretty impressed with her efforts!

Cheryl has been in full promotion-mode over the past few weeks following the release of her comeback single Love Made Me Do It.

Most recently, the best-loved Geordie babe took to the stage for her long-awaited performance at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball, which went down a storm with fans.

Taking to the red carpet earlier in the day, the star showcased an angelic ivory look complete with snow fairy feathering and delicate lace paneling. Looking fab, Chez!