Chez is well and truly back

Cheryl is set to make her X Factor return this evening with her debut performance of new track Love Made Me Do It.

And while we can’t wait to see Chez back on stage after four long years away from music, the 35-year-old has now teased fans with a sexy new snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the mum-of-one – who shares baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – can be seen posing in the middle of a group of hunky male dancers.

Wearing a T-shirt printed with the words ‘Bored stiff’, the former Girls Aloud star looks incredible as she pouts up a storm for the camera.

‘Bringing my gang with me tomorrow for my @thexfactor performance 🙅🏻‍♀ … tune in. 🙌🏼💃🏻👯‍♀🕺🏻,’ Chezza wrote alongside the snap.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Oh wow!’

Another simply agreed: ‘Hot 🔥🔥🔥,’ while a third commented: ‘Cannot waiiitttt omg yassss🔥🔥🔥🔥’

Meanwhile, as Cheryl gives her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of rehearsals, it’s now been reported that X Factor bosses fear her upcoming performance could be too sexy for family audiences.

The show-stopping routine, which will be performed to her incredible new single Love Made Me Do It, will feature her team of buff men dancing around the singer in a bid to make sure her comeback is as fiery as possible.

‘At one point there were fears the male dancers may even have their bums showing but now it seems they will be more covered up,’ a source told The Sun on Sunday.

‘No one has told Cheryl what to do, but they’ve been keeping a close eye on the creative team so the routine is suitable for a family audience.’ Eek!

Dance routine dramas aside, it’s not just viewers at home who Chez has to impress, as the star will also be performing in front of old boss Simon Cowell, and her ex Liam’s One Direction BFF Louis Tomlinson.

Good luck, Cheryl!