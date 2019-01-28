Did you notice?

Despite being a busy mum-of-one and star of a TV talent show, it looks like Cheryl still has time to take some seriously sexy snaps.

The Greatest Dancer coach, took to Instagram yesterday with a sizzling new photo which sees her posing up a storm for the camera.

Looking incredible, Chez can be seen wearing a green, off the shoulder jumper paired with beige high-waisted trousers and cow-print boots.

‘Hi,’ she simply captioned the photo which managed to rack up 134k likes in a matter of hours.

But while we can all agree 35-year-old Cheryl’s Insta snap is amazing, fans couldn’t help but notice a mystery photo-bomber in the background.

If you look really closely, there’s a man in a checked shirt lurking in the background on the right hand side.

‘Who’s the random bloke in the mirror ?!,’ asked one follower.

Another said: ‘Anyone else notice the man in the mirror?’

‘Who’s that in the background ?,’ mused a third, while a fourth added: ‘Great pic – also love the voyeur in the mirror.’

Well, regardless of the mystery man, former Girls Aloud star Chez also went on to share more photos from BBC programme The Great Dancer – this time showcasing her final three acts.

On Saturday’s show, the mum-of-one – who shares baby Bear with ex Liam Payne – had to pick the contestants she wanted to take through to the live finals along with fellow dance captains Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison.

Posing with the lucky hopefuls, Cheryl wrote: ‘My final 3 acts 🙌🏼@danebatescollective @harryeleiyah and @frobacks. So excited to get to showcase what we’ve been working on for the live shows next week. Thank you so much for showing them your support 👯‍♀️🕺🏾👯‍♂️💃🏽.’

Good luck, guys!