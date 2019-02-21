Chez has got something big up her sleeve for Saturday's finale...

With The Greatest Dancer final fast approaching, it looks like Cheryl is preparing for a huge performance with her last remaining team Harry and Eleiyah.

The mum-of-one took to Instagram this afternoon with a sneak-peek into the rehearsal studio where she’s been practising a contemporary routine with the duo.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: BRIT Awards 2019: Liam Payne flies solo in suave suit as Cheryl reminisces about ‘special day a year ago’

Looking incredible in tight black leggings and a gym top, 35-year-old Chez can be seen leaning to the side with her brunette hair over her face.

With a very serious look on her face, it’s clear the former X Factor judge means business as her dancers show off their moves behind her.

This comes after Cheryl – who shares one-year-old Bear with ex Liam Payne – danced with Pasha Kovalev, 39, and his fellow Strictly Come Dancing pros on the BBC talent show last weekend.

And following the incredible showdance, the former Girls Aloud star has admitted she ‘couldn’t have been happier’ to perform with the pro.

‘It was very exciting, she admitted.

‘I’ve always loved Latin dance and when I found out Pasha was my partner I couldn’t have been happier.’

Speaking about Rachel Riley’s partner, she added to the Daily Mail: ‘There’s always an element of nerves when you’re rehearsing and being lifted by someone else as you have to trust them entirely, but with the Strictly pros it definitely felt a lot easier.’

Meanwhile, Pasha recently revealed he has hung up his Strictly Come Dancing shoes after eight series and one win with Caroline Flack.

But despite the pro leaving, Chez has since dropped a major hint she wants to join the 2019 line up for the BBC show.

After performing with the star, Strictly’s Katya Jones, 29, said: ‘Cheryl wanted to know everything.

‘She was saying to me, “Katya show me how to move my hips, show me your arm movements, what do I do?”’

Speaking to The Daily Star, she added: ‘And then she was practising. She was loving it. And she was really good.

‘We do like a pop star on Strictly. So you never know, she could be on the next series.’