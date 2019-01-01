CUTE! Cheryl shares rare photos of baby son Bear before New Year’s celebrations

They grow up so fast!

We recently reported that Cheryl decided invited her ex Liam Payne to spend Christmas with her and their son Bear, and while we were hoping for photos of their family festivities (*sigh*), Cheryl has done one better and shared never-before-seen pics of the infant, including one from his first birthday.

In an Instagram story posted on New Year’s Eve, the 35-year-old shared a reel of highlights from her year, including pics with her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, the L’Oreal catwalk show and the opening of Cheryl’s Prince’s Trust Centre.

But the best snaps of all were those of baby Bear, who celebrated his first birthday back in March.

In one pic, Cheryl gives fans a glimpse into the infant’s birthday celebrations, showing off a card (with a teddy bear on the front, of course!) featuring the message ‘Welcome to Bear’s 1st Birthday Party’ and toy wooden blocks spelling out ‘one’.

The Greatest Dancer judge captioned the image: ‘March Bear turned 1! What a moment for us..what a day for him and his friends.’

In the next photo, Bear is seen crawling along the floor in a blue shirt and grey trousers, showing off a head of gorgeous blonde curls alongside Cheryl’s message: ‘Learning to jiggle #thejugglestruggle.‘

The juggle-themed images continued as Cheryl shared yet another photo of baby Bear wearing a pair of Beats headphones in nothing but a nappy, captioning the pic: ‘More juggling lessons.’

In the final photo, Bear is pictured running in a field with a football, wearing tiny wellie boots and a rain coat, alongside the message: ‘The juggle.’

We’re not sure what ‘the juggle’ is, but we can safely say these are some of the cutest celeb baby pics of the year!

It’s no doubt been a tough year for Cheryl following the news of her split from Liam, 25, after their two-year romance, but judging by her latest Instagram post, she’s still enjoying life to the fullest.